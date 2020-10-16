Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 32nd game of IPL 2020. Both the teams have been impressive of late and presently occupy spots in the top-four. The match will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, a venue where all-rounder Hardik Pandya has found success, thus far. Let us analyze his performance against KKR in the IPL.

Record How he fares against Kolkata Knight Riders

One of the greatest all-rounders in IPL, Hardik Pandya, has amassed 1,203 runs from 73 matches at an average of 28.64. He also has 42 wickets to his name. Against KKR, he has racked up 263 runs from eight matches at a strike-rate of 196.27, and taken 11 wickets. He has scored these runs at a phenomenal average of 65.75.

Data More records of Pandya versus KKR

Pandya has slammed 17 sixes and 23 fours against KKR in the IPL. Moreover, his tally of nine sixes against them in an innings (2019) is the joint-second highest, along with Chris Gayle. Furthermore, he also leads the tally in terms of strike rate (196.26).

Battles Pandya doesn't have much experience against KKR bowlers

Pandya hasn't faced KKR's front-line bowlers much in the IPL. He has managed to score 36 runs off 16 balls by Pat Cummins, while Cummins has never dismissed him. Even leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav hasn't been able to dismiss the former. Pandya has scored six runs off as many balls against him. Meanwhile, Pandya is yet to take on Varun Chakravarthy in the tournament.

Do you know? A strike rate of 206.02 at the death (vs KKR)

Across seasons, Pandya has aggregated 171 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 206.02 in the death (16-20), against KKR. He also has the ability to strike the ball hard consistently as he takes only 10.09 balls to hit a six in IPL.

MI vs KKR What to expect?