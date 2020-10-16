Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals meet each other in match number 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. After earning a few impressive wins, RCB were tamed by KXIP on Thursday. Meanwhile, RR have struggled to get going and the manner in which they bottled the chase in their previous match against Delhi, highlights their campaign. Here we present the preview.

RCB vs RR What happened in the previous meeting this season?

The previous encounter between the two sides this season saw RCB earn an impressive eight-wicket win. Batting first, RR lost early wickets and that derailed their innings. However, middle order batsmen Mahipal Lomror (47) and Rahul Tewatia (24*) propelled RR to 154/6. In reply, Devdutt Padikkal (63) and skipper Virat Kohli (72*) drove RCB to victory.

Stat attack A look at the key numbers and head-to-head record

RCB skipper Kohli is three shy of both 500 fours and 200 sixes in the competition. Steve Smith is five shy of 200 fours in the tournament. Chris Morris needs three wickets more to surpass Lakshmipathy Balaji and will also equal Morne Morkel's tally of 77 wickets. In 22 meetings, RCB have won nine, whereas, RR have pocketed 10 games, besides three no results.

Preview Both sides need to produce their best

In terms of consistency, both teams need to find a balance. RCB will be hoping to find their winning mentality and produce something substantial. They have a productive side on offer and an all-round show is something they would want to offer. Meanwhile, RR are in a must-win scenario and it's the batting which needs a voice. The big players will want to perform.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

RCB - Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Md. Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal. RR - Steve Smith, Jos Buttler (wk), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat.

