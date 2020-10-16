Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season toppers Delhi Capitals face a tricky challenge against a desperate Chennai Super Kings outfit in match number 34 on Saturday. DC, who have collected six wins from seven games, will be aiming to continue in the same vein. Meanwhile, CSK earned a crucial victory against SRH and need a similar performance. Here we present the match preview.

DC vs CSK What happened in the previous meeting this season?

The previous encounter between the two sides this season saw Delhi overcome CSK by 44 runs. Delhi started well as Shikhar Dhawan (35) and Prithvi Shaw (64) put on 94 runs for the first wicket. CSK pulled things back in the middle overs, before Rishabh Pant (37* off 25) and Shreyas Iyer (26 off 22) helped them post 175/3. In reply, CSK managed 131/7.

Stat attack A look at the key numbers and head-to-head record

Ambati Rayudu is eight shy of amassing 3,500 career IPL runs (3,492). Faf du Plessis needs 15 runs to get past Rahul Dravid's tally of 2,174. He needs eight fours to register the mark of 200. Ravindra Jadeja needs 17 more to surpass the great Adam Gilchrist (2,069). Head-to-head record: Matches 22, CSK 15, DC 7.

Preview DC should be wary of CSK

Delhi have hit the right chords and their perfectly balanced outfit makes them a dangerous side. The application of pace duo Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje is something CSK need to be wary of. Together, they have 28 wickets between them. Meanwhile, CSK changed things against SRH and those decisions paid off. CSK need a complete show against a star-studded DC side.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

DC - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carrey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, A Nortje. CSK - Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

