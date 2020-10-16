Last updated on Oct 16, 2020, 01:40 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season toppers Delhi Capitals face a tricky challenge against a desperate Chennai Super Kings outfit in match number 34 on Saturday.
DC, who have collected six wins from seven games, will be aiming to continue in the same vein.
Meanwhile, CSK earned a crucial victory against SRH and need a similar performance.
Here we present the match preview.
The previous encounter between the two sides this season saw Delhi overcome CSK by 44 runs.
Delhi started well as Shikhar Dhawan (35) and Prithvi Shaw (64) put on 94 runs for the first wicket.
CSK pulled things back in the middle overs, before Rishabh Pant (37* off 25) and Shreyas Iyer (26 off 22) helped them post 175/3.
In reply, CSK managed 131/7.
Ambati Rayudu is eight shy of amassing 3,500 career IPL runs (3,492).
Faf du Plessis needs 15 runs to get past Rahul Dravid's tally of 2,174.
He needs eight fours to register the mark of 200.
Ravindra Jadeja needs 17 more to surpass the great Adam Gilchrist (2,069).
Head-to-head record: Matches 22, CSK 15, DC 7.
Delhi have hit the right chords and their perfectly balanced outfit makes them a dangerous side.
The application of pace duo Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje is something CSK need to be wary of.
Together, they have 28 wickets between them.
Meanwhile, CSK changed things against SRH and those decisions paid off.
CSK need a complete show against a star-studded DC side.
DC - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carrey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, A Nortje.
CSK - Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.
Dream11 team prediction: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, MS Dhoni (wk), Sam Curran (vc), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Kagiso Rabada.
The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST.
One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network. and stream the same on Hotstar app (paid subscription).
Venue: Sharjah.
