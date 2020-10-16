Last updated on Oct 16, 2020, 01:42 pm
Hi,
Written byParth Dhall
One of the greatest all-rounders, Jacques Kallis, turned 45 on Friday.
Even six years after his retirement, he seems to be leading the bandwagon of all-rounders across formats.
Not only was he a valuable top order batsman, his propensity to provide breakthroughs at crucial junctures was second to none.
As Kallis celebrates his special day, we take a look at his splendid records.
In a career spanning over a decade, Kallis has racked up over 10,000 runs in both ODI and Test cricket.
He has also taken 250+ wickets in both the formats.
Meanwhile, he has slammed a total of 62 international tons.
In T20 Internationals, Kallis has amassed 666 runs and scalped 12 wickets.
Overall, Kallis owns 4,416 runs and 114 wickets in T20 cricket.
Till date, Kallis is the only cricketer achieve the double of 10,000 runs and 200 wickets in both Test and ODI cricket.
He has tallied 13,289 runs from 166 Tests at an incredible average of 55.37.
He has also claimed as many as 292 wickets in the format.
On the other hand, Kallis owns 11,579 runs and 273 scalps from 328 ODIs.
Kallis is South Africa's leading run-scorer in Test (13,289) and ODI cricket (11,579). Overall, he holds the third spot on the runs tally in Tests after Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) and Ricky Ponting (13,378). In the ODI format, he is the eighth-highest run-scorer.
Kallis represented the Proteas from 1995 to 2013, in Test cricket. During this period, he was adjudged the Player of the Match a record 23 times. His tally is still the best in the format. He is followed by Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (19).
During his long-standing career, Kallis also became an eminent name in the Indian Premier League.
His all-round exploits helped Kolkata Knight Riders clinch two titles in 2012 and 2014 respectively.
Besides, he has also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament.
In the IPL, Kallis has scored 2,427 runs and taken 65 wickets from 98 matches across seasons.
In 2020, Kallis was inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame.
Notably, he was among the three veterans (Lisa Sthalekar and Zaheer Abbas) to have attained the special recognition.
Kallis became the fourth player from South Africa to have entered the elite club, that comprises 93 members.
It is safe to say that the achievements of Kallis will remain indispensable for years to come.
