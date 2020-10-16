One of the greatest all-rounders, Jacques Kallis, turned 45 on Friday. Even six years after his retirement, he seems to be leading the bandwagon of all-rounders across formats. Not only was he a valuable top order batsman, his propensity to provide breakthroughs at crucial junctures was second to none. As Kallis celebrates his special day, we take a look at his splendid records.

Career A look at his international career

In a career spanning over a decade, Kallis has racked up over 10,000 runs in both ODI and Test cricket. He has also taken 250+ wickets in both the formats. Meanwhile, he has slammed a total of 62 international tons. In T20 Internationals, Kallis has amassed 666 runs and scalped 12 wickets. Overall, Kallis owns 4,416 runs and 114 wickets in T20 cricket.

Feat Double of 10,000 runs and 200 wickets (Tests and ODIs)

Till date, Kallis is the only cricketer achieve the double of 10,000 runs and 200 wickets in both Test and ODI cricket. He has tallied 13,289 runs from 166 Tests at an incredible average of 55.37. He has also claimed as many as 292 wickets in the format. On the other hand, Kallis owns 11,579 runs and 273 scalps from 328 ODIs.

Data Third-highest run-scorer in Test cricket

Kallis is South Africa's leading run-scorer in Test (13,289) and ODI cricket (11,579). Overall, he holds the third spot on the runs tally in Tests after Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) and Ricky Ponting (13,378). In the ODI format, he is the eighth-highest run-scorer.

Do you know? Most Player of the Match awards (Tests)

Kallis represented the Proteas from 1995 to 2013, in Test cricket. During this period, he was adjudged the Player of the Match a record 23 times. His tally is still the best in the format. He is followed by Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (19).

IPL How Kallis fared in the Indian Premier League

During his long-standing career, Kallis also became an eminent name in the Indian Premier League. His all-round exploits helped Kolkata Knight Riders clinch two titles in 2012 and 2014 respectively. Besides, he has also represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament. In the IPL, Kallis has scored 2,427 runs and taken 65 wickets from 98 matches across seasons.

Hall of Fame Kallis was recently inducted in the ICC Hall of Fame