Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is on a run of late in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. RCB, who are third at the moment, will be up against Rajasthan Royals in the first game on Saturday. Kohli will be wanting to better his tally against RR in the competition. Here we look at his key numbers against RR.

Kohli vs RR Kohli will want to better his tally against RR

Till date, against Rajasthan Royals, the 31-year-old Kohli has racked up 439 runs from 21 games at a strike rate of 110.58. The tally also includes 12 sixes and 36 fours. Kohli has amassed three fifties against the Royals at an average of 25.82. Notably, Kohli is the seventh-highest run-scorer against RR and could become the sixth player to register 450-plus runs.

Battle Kohli's performance against premier RR pacer Jofra Archer

As of now, RCB skipper Kohli has managed to score two runs off nine balls by Jofra Archer, while Archer has never dismissed him. Kohli will be keen to better his tally against the Englishman. Meanwhile, Archer has taken two wickets in three matches against RCB. The speedster has a best bowling performance of 1/18.

IPL Kohli's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 184 matches, Kohli has amassed 5,716 runs at an average of 38.62. He has hit 497 fours and 197 sixes, besides enjoying a strike rate of 131.34. The 2016 Orange Cap winner is the leading run-scorer in the tournament. He has slammed five tons and 38 fifties. In IPL 2020, Kohli has scored 304 runs from seven games at 60.08.

