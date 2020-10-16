Rajasthan Royals' wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler hasn't quite live up to his expectations in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. RR, who take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, need Buttler to come good in a must-win scenario. Buttler has a decent record against RCB and will be aiming to score runs. We decode his performance against RCB.

Battle A look at Buttler's performance against RCB's premier bowler Chahal

Information Buttler has scored 196 runs against RCB

Till date, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jos Buttler has racked up 196 runs from seven games at a strike rate of 163.33. The tally also includes nine sixes and 20 fours.

IPL Buttler's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 52 matches, Buttler has managed to amass 1,554 career IPL runs at an average of 33.78. The Englishman has registered 10 fifties, including 154 fours and 71 sixes. He has a strike rate of 151.17. Meanwhile, in the IPL 2020 season, Buttler has been woeful. In seven games, he has scored just 168 runs at 24.00.

Information How have the two sides fared in IPL 2020?