Last updated on Oct 16, 2020, 03:25 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Rajasthan Royals' wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler hasn't quite live up to his expectations in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.
RR, who take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday, need Buttler to come good in a must-win scenario.
Buttler has a decent record against RCB and will be aiming to score runs.
We decode his performance against RCB.
As of now, Buttler has managed to score 21 runs off 18 balls by Yuzvendra Chahal, while Chahal has dismissed him once.
Meanwhile, Chahal has been stupendous against RR in the competition.
In nine matches against the Royals, the wrist-spinner has taken 14 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/24.
Till date, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jos Buttler has racked up 196 runs from seven games at a strike rate of 163.33. The tally also includes nine sixes and 20 fours.
In 52 matches, Buttler has managed to amass 1,554 career IPL runs at an average of 33.78.
The Englishman has registered 10 fifties, including 154 fours and 71 sixes.
He has a strike rate of 151.17.
Meanwhile, in the IPL 2020 season, Buttler has been woeful.
In seven games, he has scored just 168 runs at 24.00.
RCB are third in the IPL 2020 standings with five wins from eight games. They have a NRR of -0.139. On the other hand, RR have collected six points and are seventh. Their NRR stands at -0.844.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.