Written byParth Dhall
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the 32nd game of IPL 2020.
For Mumbai Indians' top order, a lot will depend on Rohit Sharma, who has provided them some solid starts so far.
Interestingly, his highest score (80 off 54) came in MI's previous encounter against KKR.
Let us analyze his performance in the incumbent season.
Rohit is the third-highest run-scorer in the IPL, having scored 5,114 runs 190 innings, including one ton and 38 fifties.
He has accumulated these runs at a decent average of 31.57.
Although Rohit has fared well this season, he hasn't been as consistent.
Notably, he has fired in every alternate game (12, 80, 8, 70, 6, 35, 5).
Over the years, Rohit has hogged the limelight for endurance in the middle.
Once set, he can keep on smashing the bowlers till the final over.
Across various seasons of IPL, he has scored 1,521 runs from 87 matches at a strike-rate of 178.94 in the death overs (16-20).
Besides, in 2020, his strike-rate at the death has surged to 250.
Powerplay is where Rohit's territory lies.
As an opener, Rohit has made huge strides in recent times, especially in white-ball cricket.
However, he takes his due to time to settle down.
As of now Rohit has scored 1,085 runs from 106 matches at a strike-rate of 113.97 in the powerplay.
In the ongoing season, his strike-rate has climbed to 119.32 in the powerplay.
Since the inception of IPL, Rohit Sharma has been adjudged the Player of the Match 18 times. Meanwhile, the overall tally is led by Universe Boss Chris Gayle (21). In the thirteenth IPL edition, Rohit Sharma has bagged the award once in seven games.
Going with his recent trend of batting, Rohit is expected to break the shackles in the impending game against KKR.
He was the highest run-scorer in the first fixture between the two sides, this year.
It is interesting to note that Rohit also leads the all-time runs tally (904) against KKR.
He could become the first player to register 1,000 runs against them.
