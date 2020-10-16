Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the 32nd game of IPL 2020. For Mumbai Indians' top order, a lot will depend on Rohit Sharma, who has provided them some solid starts so far. Interestingly, his highest score (80 off 54) came in MI's previous encounter against KKR. Let us analyze his performance in the incumbent season.

Average Rohit's IPL average (Career vs 2020)

Rohit is the third-highest run-scorer in the IPL, having scored 5,114 runs 190 innings, including one ton and 38 fifties. He has accumulated these runs at a decent average of 31.57. Although Rohit has fared well this season, he hasn't been as consistent. Notably, he has fired in every alternate game (12, 80, 8, 70, 6, 35, 5). His average this season reads 30.86.

Death overs Rohit has a strike-rate of 250 in death overs (2020)

Over the years, Rohit has hogged the limelight for endurance in the middle. Once set, he can keep on smashing the bowlers till the final over. Across various seasons of IPL, he has scored 1,521 runs from 87 matches at a strike-rate of 178.94 in the death overs (16-20). Besides, in 2020, his strike-rate at the death has surged to 250.

Powerplay A strike-rate of 119.32 in powerplay (2020)

Powerplay is where Rohit's territory lies. As an opener, Rohit has made huge strides in recent times, especially in white-ball cricket. However, he takes his due to time to settle down. As of now Rohit has scored 1,085 runs from 106 matches at a strike-rate of 113.97 in the powerplay. In the ongoing season, his strike-rate has climbed to 119.32 in the powerplay.

Information Rohit has been adjudged Player of the Match once (2020)

KKR vs MI What to expect?