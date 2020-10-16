Gameweek four of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season is all set to start on Saturday. The teams will be eager to start fresh after the international break. Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich face away tests, whereas, an in-form Augsburg take on toppers RB Leipzig. Ahead of an interesting gameweek ahead, here we present the preview of key matches.

#TSGBVB Hoffenheim will want to get the job done against Dortmund

Both Hoffenheim and Dortmund have enjoyed two wins, besides suffering one loss each. Notably, Hoffenheim beat Dortmund in both league games last season. It will be crucial for Dortmund to get the desired performance. All eyes will be on Dortmund's young brigade in order to spice things up. Meanwhile, Andrej Kramaric could become the first Hoffenheim player to score in six successive Bundesliga matches.

Augsburg vs Leipzig Toppers Leipzig face Augsburg test in gameweek four

RB Leipzig are out to build on to their top spot when they travel to a second-placed Augsburg side with the Bundesliga's meanest defensive record this season. Augsburg, who have notched their best start to a Bundesliga season, face a Leipzig side, who are unbeaten in their last eight away matches in the Bundesliga. Notably, nine wins would be a new club record.

Gladbach Gladbach host winless Wolfsburg

Gladbach host a Wolfsburg side, who are yet to script a win this season. The latter has sealed three successive draws and sit 15th at the moment. Meanwhile, Gladbach are 11th, with one win, one loss and a draw. Wolfsburg have won six of their last nine away games in the Bundesliga. Their only defeat during that run came in Gladbach.

Numbers A look at the key numbers

Bayern Munich have scored the most goals so far with 13 under their belt. They have also had the most shots (58). Hoffenheim's Kramaric has netted six goals already this season. Thomas Muller has continued from where he left off last season in terms of assists. He leads the tally (3). Augsburg has conceded just one goal so far.

Fixtures Gameweek four fixtures