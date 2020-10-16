Delhi Capitals are all set to take on Chennai Super Kings in the 34th game of IPL 2020. The Yellow Army finally bounced back in the tournament with a 20-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. With the advent of Sam Curran as an opener, Ambati Rayudu now has a new role to play in the middle-order. Let us analyze his performance against Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rayudu vs Ashwin Stats that matter

In the IPL, Rayudu has aggregated 3,492 runs from 145 innings at an average of 29.10. He also has an IPL ton to his name. On the other hand, Ashwin owns 132 wickets in 145 matches, including a best match haul of 4/34. Thus far, Rayudu has managed to score 65 runs off 59 balls by Ashwin, while Ashwin has dismissed him four times.

Data Terrific record against Delhi Capitals

Rayudu has a formidable record against Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Till date, he has racked up 477 runs from 19 games at a strike-rate of 136.29 against them. The terrific tally also includes 18 sixes and 46 fours.

Strike-rate Contrast in Rayudu's strike-rates against DC

Rayudu has been pushed to number four as CSK have given Curran the opening role. His numbers also prove that Rayudu fares better as the innings progresses, rather than at the start. Across several seasons, Rayudu has scored 88 runs from nine matches at a strike-rate of 110 in the powerplay against DC. In the middle overs, his strike-rate notches up to 120.43.

DC vs CSK What to expect?