All-round Mumbai Indians reclaimed their top position in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 table. Mumbai overcame Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch their sixth win from eight games. With this victory, MI did the double over KKR this season, besides extending their overall head-to-head record to 21-6. KKR managed 148/5 in 20 overs, before MI chased down the target.

MI vs KKR How did the match pan out?

KKR lost their way from the beginning and didn't find any rhythm in their batting. They were reduced to 42/4 in the eighth over as MI dominated the show. Andre Russell (12) was dismissed next to leave KKR at 61/5. From there on, Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins added 87 runs. In reply, MI batted sensibly and went past the target.

Bumrah, Bolt MI pace duo impress with these numbers

MI pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult claimed one wicket apiece to register 12 wickets each in IPL 2020. They drew level with Mohammed Shami. Bumrah raced to 94 career IPL wickets at 25.79. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Boult reached a milestone of 50 IPL wickets. He became the 50th bowler to achieve this mark in the competition.

Duo De Kock and Rohit smash these numbers

Rohit and De Kock added 94 runs for the first wicket. The MI skipper, who slammed 35, raced to 939 runs against KKR at 46.95. Rohit, who hit five fours and a six, has now notched 451 fours. Quinton de Kock surpassed the 1,700-run mark in IPL, besides also registering 250-plus runs in this edition. De Kock registered 13th fifty in the competition.

Information KKR batsmen script these feats