Delhi Capitals are set to face the Chennai Super Kings in the 34th game of IPL 2020 at Sharjah. While the DC have been dominating the teams with their all-round show, CSK recently staged a comeback in the tournament by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad. Skipper MS Dhoni too came out to bat with a positive intent. Let us analyze his performance against DC.

Record His IPL record against Delhi Capitals

MS Dhoni is the seventh-highest run-scorer in the IPL. In 196 games, he has aggregated 4,565 runs at an average of 41.88. He also has 23 fifties to his name. Notably, he is the second-highest run-scorer from CSK against DC, having racked up 587 runs from 25 games at a strike-rate of 137.79. He has scored these runs at an average of 34.52.

Data 30 sixes against Delhi Capitals

Dhoni has slammed 30 sixes and 38 fours against Delhi Capitals. His tally of sixes is the fourth-highest in the IPL against them. His highest score of 63* against DC came in 2011, wherein CSK won by 18 runs.

Battles How Dhoni fares against DC bowlers

Considering the terrific run of Delhi Capitals bowlers, it will be interesting to see how Dhoni plays them. As of now, he has managed to score four runs off six balls by Kagiso Rabada, while Rabada has dismissed him once. Notably, he is unbeaten against the DC spinners. Dhoni has smashed Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin for 70 (56) and 22 runs (18) respectively.

DC vs CSK What to expect?