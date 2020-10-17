Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders gear up for match number 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Sunday. Both teams need to win this game after losing their previous two respective encounters. KKR's batting is a cause of concern and SRH will hope to exploit the same. In this article we present the match preview.

SRH vs KKR What happened in the previous meeting this season?

The previous encounter between the two sides this season saw KKR win by seven wickets. SRH managed 142/4 in 20 overs. Pat Cummins removed Jonny Bairstow early on, before Varun Chakravarthy dismissed David Warner. From 59/2, SRH saw Manish Pandey and Wriddhiman Saha add a 62-run stand. In reply, KKR were 53/3, before Shubman Gill (70*) and Eoin Morgan (42*) helped them clinch victory.

Stat attack A look at the key numbers and head-to-head record

Shubman Gill, who has managed 275 runs this season, needs 25 more to register 300. He could be the first KKR batsman to do so. SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma is one wicket away from the mark of 100 in the competition (99). Andre Russell (61) needs to wickets to equal Muttiah Muralitharan's tally (63). Head-to-head record: Matches 18, KKR 11, SRH 7.

Duo Both SRH and KKR need to lift themselves up

The two sides haven't been impressive in IPL 2020. What is lacking from them is consistency. Batting wise, both teams are not up to the mark and players need to respond. KKR, in particular, have struggled big time in their previous two games. SRH have a better bowling shape and that's what could make the difference here. Warned-led SRH is eying a fourth win.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both teams

SRH - David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed. KKR - Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Chris Green, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy.

Info Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing and venue