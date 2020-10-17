High-flying Mumbai Indians take on Kings XI Punjab in match number 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Mumbai top the proceedings in IPL 2020 after collecting 12 points from eight games. On the other hand, KXIP are eighth and have registered just two victories. Ahead of an important encounter, we present the complete match preview.

MI vs KXIP What happened in the previous meeting this season?

In the previous encounter between the two sides earlier this season, MI scripted a 48-run victory. Batting first, MI posted 191/4 in 20 overs after some brilliant batting at the death. MI were 124/4 in 16.1 overs when Rohit Sharma was dismissed. In the next 23 balls, MI smashed 67 runs to post 191/4. In reply, KXIP were restricted to 143/8.

Stat attack A look at the key numbers and head-to-head record

Rohit Sharma has managed 660 runs from 24 games against KXIP. The MI skipper needs 40 more to amass 700 runs against Punjab and become only the seventh player to do so. KL Rahul has registered 503 runs against MI from 11 games. He needs 24 more to surpass Shaun Marsh's tally. Head-to-head record: Matches 25, MI 14, KXIP 11.

Preview KXIP need to produce a complete show against resurgent MI

KXIP, who have lost six games already this season, produced a complete show against RCB in the previous encounter. The return of Chris Gayle has bolstered KXIP. Against MI, the top order of KXIP will be crucial in order to keep themselves in the hunt. MI have looked strong this season and their consistency will be the key here. They are the favorites.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

MI - Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah. KXIP - KL Rahul (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Murugan Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Info Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing and venue