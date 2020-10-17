Sunrisers Hyderabad will be aiming to get the job done against Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Sunday. SRH, who are looking to win their fourth game, need in-form spinner Rashid Khan to get the job done. Notably, KKR have faltered against spin of late. Here we look at Rashid's numbers against KKR.

Key battles Rashid against KKR's premier players Gill and Russell

As of now, Shubman Gill has managed to score 18 runs off 20 balls by Rashid Khan, while the Afghan wrist-spinner has never dismissed him. Meanwhile, Rashid has a strong record against Andre Russell. The all-rounder has managed to score eight runs off eight balls by the right-arm spinner, while Rashid has dismissed him once.

Do you know? Rashid's performance against the Knight Riders

In nine matches against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rashid Khan has taken eight wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/19. Rashid has an impressive economy rate of 6.85 against the Knight Riders.

IPL Rashid's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 54 matches so far, Rashid has claimed a total of 65 wickets in the IPL, with a best of 3/12. He has registered an impressive average of 20.98, besides having an economy rate of 6.37. Meanwhile, in the ongoing IPL 2020 season, Rashid has already claimed 10 scalps at just 17.10. Since his debut in 2017, Rashid has claimed 10-plus scalps every season.

Information How have the two sides fared in IPL 2020?