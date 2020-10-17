KL Rahul has been the most consistent force since the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After moving to Kings XI Punjab in 2018, the opening batsman has led the batting across editions. Rahul, who tops the run-scoring list this season, was in top gear in 2018 and 2019 respectively as well. Here we analyze his numbers.

IPL 2018, 2019 Rahul's impressive numbers in the 2018 and 2019 editions

In the 2018 edition of the IPL, Rahul went on to amass the third-highest runs. He scored a staggering 659 runs from 14 games at an average of 54.91. Rahul went on to register six fifties at a strike rate of 158.41. In IPL 2019, Rahul was the second-highest scorer. He scored 593 runs from 14 matches at at 53.90.

IPL 2020 Rahul leads the scoring chart in IPL 2020

Rahul could seal the Orange Cap this season after coming close in the previous two editions. In IPL 2020, the opener has already mustered 448 runs from eight games at an average of 74.67. He has an impressive strike rate of 133.33. Notably, he is the only batsman to have scored 400-plus runs this season. The next best is Mayank Agarwal (382).

Numbers Rahul has amassed the best numbers since 2018

Rahul has registered 16 fifties for KXIP since IPL 2018. In this period, the next best is SRH duo David Warner and Kane Williamson (10 fifties each). Rahul has also amassed two centuries and that's the joint-highest tally alongside Shane Watson (2). Rahul has also scored the most runs in this period (1,700). His tally of 153 fours is also the highest.

Career stats A look at Rahul's KXIP and overall IPL career