The second game of Saturday's double-header will be played between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. Both the teams will aim to inch closer toward the qualification berth. Meanwhile, the batsmen will be in action as the match is set to be held at Sharjah. It will be interesting to see how DC opener Prithvi Shaw tackles the swing of Deepak Chahar, this time.

Chahar vs Prithvi A look at the battle between the two

In the IPL, Prithvi has aggregated 800 runs from 33 innings at an average of 24.24. He also has six fifties to his name. On the other hand, Chahar owns 39 wickets in 42 matches, including a best match haul of 3/15. So far, Prithvi has managed to score 38 runs off 37 balls by Chahar, while Chahar has dismissed him four times.

Data A decent record against CSK in the IPL

Prithvi has fared decently against CSK in the IPL. Till date, he has racked up 123 runs from six games at a strike-rate of 133.7. The tally also includes two sixes and 19 fours. His highest score of 64 against them came in 2020.

Strike-rate A strike-rate of 119.44 in the powerplay against CSK

Having entered the fray in 2018, Prithvi has been providing effective starts to the Delhi Capitals. Across several seasons, he has scored 533 runs from 33 matches at a strike-rate of 138.8 in the powerplay overs. However, his strike-rate in the first six overs plunges to 119.44, when facing CSK. He has accumulated 86 runs from six matches in the powerplay against CSK.

DC vs CSK What to expect?