A comprehensive effort from AB de Villiers guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to a seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in the first game of the double-header Saturday. He single-handedly turned the course of the match in the penultimate over, smashing Jaydev Unadkat to three belligerent sixes. Notably, RCB won their second consecutive game against RR in the ongoing season. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Batting first, RR came up with yet another opening combination in the form of Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes. The duo added 50 runs before the latter departed. Meanwhile, Uthappa looked in sublime touch for the first time this season, scoring 41 (22). Besides, Steve Smith's 57 powered RR to 177/6 eventually. In reply, AB de Villiers' blistering innings won it for RCB.

AB de Villiers AB de Villiers unleashes the beast mode

Yet again, de Villiers snatched victory from the jaws of defeat eventually. With 35 required off two overs, he went all-out against Unadkat. Overall, de Villiers finished on 55* off 22 deliveries, an innings that was studded with six sixes and one four. Notably, this was 12th time he slammed an IPL fifty in 25 or fewer balls (joint-most with David Warner).

Opening pair Uthappa and Stokes go big for RR

For RR, Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes added 50 runs for the first wicket to put them into a commanding position, early on. However, Chris Morris dismissed the latter in the sixth over. Notably, this was the first time Rajasthan's opening pair lasted three or more overs, this season. This was also their fifth opening combination in nine matches.

Information First 50+ opening partnership for RR (2020)

This was first 50+ opening partnership for RR (2020). Previous: 11 (14) v CSK, 19 (14) v KXIP, 15 (12) v KKR, 27 (16) v RCB, 0 (2) v MI, 15 (15) v DC, 7 (8) v SRH, 37 (18) v DC, 21 (18)*v RCB.

Smith Steve Smith races to his 11th IPL fifty

RR skipper Steve Smith finally bounced back in the tournament with a game-changing innings against RCB. Coming in at number four, Smith steadied RR's ship after they lost two quick wickets. His 36-ball 57 propelled them to a safe total eventually. Notably, he reached the 50-run mark in mere 30 deliveries. With this, Smith raced to his 11th half-century in the IPL.

Tewatia Once again, Rahul Tewatia comes up with his cameo