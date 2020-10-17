Mumbai Indians will face Kings XI Punjab in the second game of double-header Sunday. While the Rohit Sharma-led side presently lead the standings, KXIP will aim to move up from the eighth spot. As has been the case, KXIP's batting segment will depend upon the top order, in front of a sturdy MI bowling attack. Here, we analyze Mayank Agarwal's performance against Jasprit Bumrah.

Mayank vs Bumrah A look at the battle between the two

In the IPL, Mayank has amassed 1,648 runs from 80 innings at an average of 21.40. He also has an IPL ton to his name. Meanwhile, Bumrah owns 94 wickets in 85 matches, including a best match haul of 4/20. So far, Mayank has managed to score two runs off seven balls by Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him twice.

Information How Mayank fares against Mumbai Indians

Mayank has impressive numbers against Mumbai Indians. Till date, he has racked up 200 runs from 12 games at a strike-rate of 158.73. The tally also includes 10 sixes and 18 fours. His highest score of 64* (30) against them came in 2012.

Powerplay Mayank's strike-rate plunges in the powerplay (vs MI)

Even though Kings XI Punjab finally roped in Universe Boss Chris Gayle against RCB, Mayank continued to open along with skipper KL Rahul. Notably, he has a strike-rate of 138.66 in the powerplay overs, this season. However, his strike-rate in the first six overs against MI gets down to 116.98. Considering Bumrah's present rhythm, he would want to get rid of Mayank early on.

MI vs KXIP What to expect?