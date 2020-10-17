Delhi Capitals earned their seventh victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. With this win, DC moved atop the IPL 2020 standings for now. Meanwhile, CSK suffered their sixth defeat, besides going down to Delhi for the second time this season. CSK posted 179/4 in 20 overs, before Shikhar Dhawan inspired DC to a resounding victory. Here's more.

CSK vs DC How did the match pan out?

Sam Curran was dismissed for a duck, before Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson added 87 runs for the second wicket. Both senior batsmen batted well, before CSK got help from Ambati Rayudu (45*) and Ravindra Jadeja (33*) to get them past 170. In reply, DC lost two quick scalps, before Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer added 68 runs.

Du Plessis Du Plessis surpasses Dravid with this feat, registers 16th fifty

CSK's Faf du Plessis has raced to 2,218 runs in the IPL at an average of 33.60. He surpassed the tally of Rahul Dravid (2,174). The South African stalwart slammed his 16th career IPL fifty. Faf became the third player this season to register 350-plus runs (365). He equaled KL Rahul and AB de Villiers' tally of four fifties in IPL 2020.

CSK batsmen Rayudu gets past 3,500 IPL runs, Watson and Jadeja shine

Ambati Rayudu surpassed the 3,500-run mark in the competition (3,537). Notably, he became just the 14th player to achieve this milestone. Shane Watson hit six fours. He went past Chris Gayle's tally of 370 fours (373). Ravindra Jadeja became the fourth CSK batsman to go past 150 IPL runs this season (159). He surpassed Adam Gilchrist (2,069) in terms of career IPL runs (2,086).

Bowlers Rabada gets to 50 IPL scalps, Nortje and Chahar excel

Kagiso Rabada (1/33) extended his tally to 19 wickets this season from nine games. The right-arm fast bowler has registered 50 career IPL wickets as well. His pace-bowling partner Anrich Nortje (2/44) now has 12 wickets this season. Deepak Chahar (2/18) has raced to eight wickets in IPL 2020. Overall, the pacer has now clinched 41 career IPL wickets.

Dhawan Brilliant Dhawan smashes these records