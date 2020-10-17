Last updated on Oct 17, 2020, 11:17 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Delhi Capitals earned their seventh victory in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.
With this win, DC moved atop the IPL 2020 standings for now.
Meanwhile, CSK suffered their sixth defeat, besides going down to Delhi for the second time this season.
CSK posted 179/4 in 20 overs, before Shikhar Dhawan inspired DC to a resounding victory.
Here's more.
Sam Curran was dismissed for a duck, before Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson added 87 runs for the second wicket.
Both senior batsmen batted well, before CSK got help from Ambati Rayudu (45*) and Ravindra Jadeja (33*) to get them past 170.
In reply, DC lost two quick scalps, before Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer added 68 runs.
CSK's Faf du Plessis has raced to 2,218 runs in the IPL at an average of 33.60.
He surpassed the tally of Rahul Dravid (2,174).
The South African stalwart slammed his 16th career IPL fifty.
Faf became the third player this season to register 350-plus runs (365).
He equaled KL Rahul and AB de Villiers' tally of four fifties in IPL 2020.
Ambati Rayudu surpassed the 3,500-run mark in the competition (3,537).
Notably, he became just the 14th player to achieve this milestone.
Shane Watson hit six fours. He went past Chris Gayle's tally of 370 fours (373).
Ravindra Jadeja became the fourth CSK batsman to go past 150 IPL runs this season (159).
He surpassed Adam Gilchrist (2,069) in terms of career IPL runs (2,086).
Kagiso Rabada (1/33) extended his tally to 19 wickets this season from nine games.
The right-arm fast bowler has registered 50 career IPL wickets as well.
His pace-bowling partner Anrich Nortje (2/44) now has 12 wickets this season.
Deepak Chahar (2/18) has raced to eight wickets in IPL 2020. Overall, the pacer has now clinched 41 career IPL wickets.
Dhawan became just the fifth batsman to get past the 4,900-run mark in the IPL.
The southpaw registered his maiden century in the competition.
He is now just the fourth batsman to have got past the 350 run mark this season and is the fourth-highest scorer.
Dhawan went past 1,200 runs for DC, besides surpassing Gautam Gambhir's tally (1,182).
