South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje recently admitted that he wants to bowl the fastest delivery in world cricket. Nortje, who spearheads the pace attack of Delhi Capitals, clocked a speed of 156 KPH in the game against Rajasthan Royals. Notably, he also bowled the second and third-fastest delivery this season, having notched-up 155.21 and 154.74 KPH respectively. Here is more.

Statement I can bowl the fastest bowl: Nortje

Speaking to his team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, Nortje told him about his desire to bowl fast consistently. "Hopefully it's something I've got in me and it's definitely something I've wanted to do," said Nortje. "Maybe a good wicket, some adrenaline, the right combination and I can do it this IPL or maybe in the future."

Quote Nortje was unaware about the record

"I didn't know about the 156 KPH until after the game. Obviously, there was nothing on the scoreboard. It would've been a bit of a help to get the blood flowing. But, I've got no idea," added Nortje.

Exploits How Nortje outfoxed Buttler

In the game against RR, Nortje touched the 150 KPH-mark constantly in his first over. However, RR opener Jos Buttler smashed him for consecutive boundaries, playing two scoops over the wicket-keeper's head. In the final ball of the over, Nortje staged a turnaround and knocked over the latter's stumps. That turned out to be the fastest delivery of the match.

Information Nortje has taken 12 wickets so far

Anrich Nortje was signed by the Delhi Capitals as a replacement for England all-rounder Chris Woakes ahead of 2020 IPL. He has been in sublime touch of late, having snapped up 12 wickets from nine games at an average of 23.25.

