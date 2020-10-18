The evening game of Sunday's double-header will see defending champions Mumbai Indians face Kings XI Punjab. Against a robust pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Trent Boult, KXIP will bank on Universe Boss Chris Gayle. Gayle, who played his maiden game this season against Royal Challengers Bangalore, can easily dominate the marquee fast bowlers. Let us analyze his IPL performance against MI.

Record His record against Mumbai Indians

Gayle is the eighth-highest run-scorer in the IPL. In 126 games, he has amassed 4,537 runs at an average of 41.24. He also owns most number of IPL tons (6). Notably, he is the highest run-scorer from KXIP against MI, having scored 640 runs from 17 matches at a strike-rate of 135.02. He has scored these runs at an average of 42.66.

Data Most sixes by a player against MI

Over the years, Gayle has slammed 40 sixes and 56 fours against MI. His tally of sixes is the highest in the IPL against them. He is followed by Suresh Raina (35) on the list. Meanwhile, Gayle's highest score against MI (93*) came in 2013.

Battles Gayle is yet to be dismissed by the MI pacers

It is interesting to note that none of the incumbent MI pacers have dismissed Gayle in the IPL. As of now, Gayle has managed to score 30 runs off 40 balls by the dangerous Jasprit Bumrah. He has also smashed Nathan Coulter-Nile for 20 runs off 21 balls in the tournament. Meanwhile, Gayle has racked up nine runs off six balls by Trent Boult.

Information Contrast in strike-rates of Gayle (vs MI)

There is a stark contrast between strike-rates of Gayle against MI. He has scored 288 runs from 17 matches at a strike-rate of 119.01 in the powerplay against them. Meanwhile, his strike-rate surges to 207.69, when playing in the death overs (vs MI).

MI vs KXIP What to expect?