Last updated on Oct 18, 2020, 01:01 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals face each other in match number 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Monday.
Both teams suffered losses on Saturday and have six points from nine games this season.
In this must-win scenario for both sides, we expect a crunch battle on the cards.
Here is the complete match preview.
In the previous encounter between the two sides earlier this season, RR enjoyed a 16-run win.
The likes of Sanju Samson (74), Steve Smith (69) and Jofra Archer (27*) powered RR to a challenging total of 216/7.
In reply, CSK got off to a positive start, but faltered from there on.
Faf du Plessis impressed for Chennai, but they left it too late.
Ambati Rayudu is four shy of registering 300 IPL fours (296).
Meanwhile, Du Plessis is two shy of amassing the mark of 200 IPL fours.
Sanju Samson is 55 away from notching 2,500 runs in the IPL.
He needs 33 more to surpass Shaun Marsh's tally (2,477).
Head-to-head record: Matches 22, CSK 14, RR 8.
CSK have suffered a blow in the form of an injury to Dwayne Bravo.
The all-rounder could be out for a couple of weeks.
Therefore, CSK need to decide upon a sound replacement and get a desired balance.
Their fielding needs to improve as well.
For RR, change of positions in the batting unit saw them impress against RCB.
However, they need a response.
CSK - Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood.
RR - Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.
Dream11 team prediction: Faf du Plessis (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Steve Smith (vc), Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Tewatia, Shardul Thakur, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal.
The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
It can be streamed live on Hotstar app (paid subscription).
Venue: Abu Dhabi.
