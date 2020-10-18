Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals face each other in match number 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Monday. Both teams suffered losses on Saturday and have six points from nine games this season. In this must-win scenario for both sides, we expect a crunch battle on the cards. Here is the complete match preview.

CSK vs RR What happened in the previous meeting this season?

In the previous encounter between the two sides earlier this season, RR enjoyed a 16-run win. The likes of Sanju Samson (74), Steve Smith (69) and Jofra Archer (27*) powered RR to a challenging total of 216/7. In reply, CSK got off to a positive start, but faltered from there on. Faf du Plessis impressed for Chennai, but they left it too late.

Stat attack A look at the key numbers and head-to-head record

Ambati Rayudu is four shy of registering 300 IPL fours (296). Meanwhile, Du Plessis is two shy of amassing the mark of 200 IPL fours. Sanju Samson is 55 away from notching 2,500 runs in the IPL. He needs 33 more to surpass Shaun Marsh's tally (2,477). Head-to-head record: Matches 22, CSK 14, RR 8.

Preview Bravo injury a blow for CSK, RR need a response

CSK have suffered a blow in the form of an injury to Dwayne Bravo. The all-rounder could be out for a couple of weeks. Therefore, CSK need to decide upon a sound replacement and get a desired balance. Their fielding needs to improve as well. For RR, change of positions in the batting unit saw them impress against RCB. However, they need a response.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

CSK - Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood. RR - Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

Info Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing and venue