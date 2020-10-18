Three late goals helped Manchester United earn just their second win of the Premier League 2020-21 campaign. United, who were heading towards a 1-1 draw at St James' Park, scored thrice in the dying stages to clinch an impressive 4-1 win. This was a sound response from United, who were thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham before the international break. Here are the records broken.

Report United leave it late against the Magpies

Newcastle went ahead inside two minutes after Emil Krafth's cross came off defender Luke Shaw and beat keeper David de Gea. United captain Harry Maguire equalized in the 23rd minute to help the visitors back into the game. In the 58th minute, United missed a penalty as things looked to end in a draw. However, they left it late by scoring three late goals.

Stat attack Crucial numbers scripted by both sides

Newcastle United conceded four goals at home in the Premier League for the first time since April 5, 2014, also against Manchester United (4-0). The Red Devils enjoyed their 10th comeback win against Newcastle in the Premier League. The Magpies are without a clean sheet in seven Premier League home games. Manchester United have scored five own goals against Newcastle in the Premier League.

Stats Notable stats scripted by the Manchester United players

Juan Mata has been directly involved in nine goals against Newcastle in the Premier League (four goals, five assists). Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 20 goals in his 18 Premier League appearances for Manchester United (11 goals, nine assists), scoring in each of his last three games. Aaron Wan-Bissaka became the 116th different player to score for United in the Premier League.

