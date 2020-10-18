Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo could miss few more games in the ongoing IPL season due to a groin injury. Head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the development after CSK were handed a five-wicket defeat by Delhi Capitals. Notably, Bravo also missed the initial few games, owing to a knee injury and finally made a comeback against SRH. Here is more on the same.

Exploits CSK missed the services of Bravo in death overs

During the match against DC, Bravo went off the field toward the end. He was supposed to bowl the final over, when DC required 17 to win. However, he was not deemed fit to deliver, after which skipper Dhoni handed the ball to Ravindra Jadeja. Eventually, Axar Patel smashed three sixes to seal the game for DC. Meanwhile, CSK missed the exploits of Bravo.

Statement 'It might take a couple of weeks', says Fleming

Fleming revealed that Bravo might take two weeks to recover. "Bravo seems to have a right groin injury, obviously it was serious enough to keep him from coming back to the field, he is just really disappointed that he was not able to bowl the final over," said Fleming. "it might take a few days or a couple of weeks."

Injury The inception of Bravo's injury

Prior to IPL, Bravo was a part of the Trinbago Knight Riders side that won a fourth Caribbean Premier League title. Although Bravo made his presence felt, he couldn't bowl during the match. This gave an indication that the star all-rounder might be injured. Hence, Bravo missed the first three games in the IPL this year before returning to action.

Information How has Bravo fared in the IPL so far?

Following his return, Bravo has had an ordinary season so far. His bowling figures read as 0/28, 0/38, 3/37, 0/29, 2/25, and 1/23. Besides, he hasn't batted in four out of the six games. It remains to be seen when he gets fit.

Woes Will CSK be able to function without Bravo?