Last updated on Oct 18, 2020, 02:03 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo could miss few more games in the ongoing IPL season due to a groin injury.
Head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the development after CSK were handed a five-wicket defeat by Delhi Capitals.
Notably, Bravo also missed the initial few games, owing to a knee injury and finally made a comeback against SRH.
Here is more on the same.
During the match against DC, Bravo went off the field toward the end.
He was supposed to bowl the final over, when DC required 17 to win.
However, he was not deemed fit to deliver, after which skipper Dhoni handed the ball to Ravindra Jadeja.
Eventually, Axar Patel smashed three sixes to seal the game for DC.
Meanwhile, CSK missed the exploits of Bravo.
Fleming revealed that Bravo might take two weeks to recover.
"Bravo seems to have a right groin injury, obviously it was serious enough to keep him from coming back to the field, he is just really disappointed that he was not able to bowl the final over," said Fleming.
"it might take a few days or a couple of weeks."
Prior to IPL, Bravo was a part of the Trinbago Knight Riders side that won a fourth Caribbean Premier League title.
Although Bravo made his presence felt, he couldn't bowl during the match.
This gave an indication that the star all-rounder might be injured.
Hence, Bravo missed the first three games in the IPL this year before returning to action.
Following his return, Bravo has had an ordinary season so far. His bowling figures read as 0/28, 0/38, 3/37, 0/29, 2/25, and 1/23. Besides, he hasn't batted in four out of the six games. It remains to be seen when he gets fit.
Bravo's recent injury has added to the woes of CSK.
Earlier, they also lost star batsman Ambati Rayudu to injury, after the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians.
However, he gained his fitness and returned soon.
Now, the plight of Bravo may hand marquee leg-spinner Imran Tahir his maiden game this season.
He could be the differential for CSK, who have fared poorly of late.
