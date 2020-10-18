Rajasthan Royals' wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler hasn't quite live up to his expectations in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. RR, face Chennai Super Kings on Monday, need Buttler to come good in a must-win scenario. Buttler has a decent record against CSK and will be aiming to score runs. We decode his performance against CSK.

Battle Buttler's performance against CSK's premier pacer Chahar

As of now, the RR stalwart has managed to score 37 runs off 24 balls by pacer Deepak Chahar, while the right-arm pacer has never dismissed him. Chahar has enjoyed a solid run against RR so far. In four matches against Rajasthan Royals, Chahar has taken seven wickets with the best bowling performance of 2/19.

Information Buttler has scored 146 runs against CSK

Till date, against Chennai Super Kings, the Englishman has racked up 146 runs from four games at a strike rate of 155.32. The tally also includes four sixes and 17 fours.

IPL Buttler's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 53 matches, Buttler has managed to amass 1,578 career IPL runs at an average of 33.57. The Englishman has registered 10 fifties, including 155 fours and 72 sixes. He has a strike rate of 149.86. Meanwhile, in the IPL 2020 season, Buttler has failed to deliver the goods. In eight games, he has scored just 192 runs at 24.00.

