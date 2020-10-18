Chennai Super Kings talisman Faf du Plessis has been in supreme form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. The South African batsman is the third-highest run-scorer in IPL 2020. Faf has a decent record against the Royals and will be aiming to make his presence felt. Here we look at his numbers against RR.

Performance How has Du Plessis performed against RR?

Till date, against Rajasthan Royals, Du Plessis has racked up 227 runs from seven games at a strike rate of 129.71. The tally also includes nine sixes and 12 fours. He has struck two fifties against RR, with a best of 73. Notably, Faf can get past the tally of Tillakaratne Dilshan (230) and Jacques Kallis 247) in terms of runs against RR.

Battle Faf's performance against RR's premier pacer Jofra Archer

As of now, Du Plessis has managed to score 14 runs off seven balls by Jofra Archer, while the right-arm pacer has dismissed him once. Meanwhile, Archer has bowled well against the Super Kings. In four matches against Chennai Super Kings, the Englishman has taken six wickets with the best bowling performance of 2/17.

Du Plessis Faf's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 79 matches, Faf has managed to amass 2,218 runs at an average of 33.61. The South African has registered 16 fifties, including 198 fours and 69 sixes. He has a strike rate of 142.58. Meanwhile, in the IPL 2020 season, Faf has been fluent so far. In nine games, he has scored 365 runs at 52.14.

Information How have the two sides fared in IPL 2020?