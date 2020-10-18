Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 35th game of IPL 2020. Lockie Ferguson helped KKR win a Super Over thriller after Andre Russell managed to defend 18 runs off the final over. The Kiwi seamer, who played his maiden game this season, remained the pick of KKR's bowlers (3/15). This is KKR's second win against SRH this season. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

KKR openers Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi provided them a solid start after SRH put them into bat. However, the latter fell to T Natarajan on 23. Later on, a 58-run stand by skipper Eoin Morgan (34) and Dinesh Karthik (29*) guided KKR to 163/5 after 20 overs. David Warner's unbeaten knock helped SRH tie the match. Lastly, KKR won the Super Over.

5,000 runs Warner becomes first foreign player to completes 5,000 IPL runs

David Warner became the first overseas player to complete 5,000 runs in the IPL. Overall, he is the fourth player to do so after Virat Kohli (5,759), Suresh Raina (5,368) and Rohit Sharma (5,149). Warner is also the quickest to reach the milestone (135 innings), 22 fewer than the previous fastest Kohli. The former already owns most number of IPL fifties (46).

Do you know? Warner bats at number four against KKR

It is interesting to note that Warner came to bat at number four against KKR. His compatriot Williamson opened the innings in his place. Prior to this game, the last time he batted at number four or below (IPL) was in May 2014.

Shubman Gill Gill shines at the top, but strike-rate drops

Opener Shubman Gill yet again looked comfortable at the start along with Rahul Tripathi. However, the former couldn't capitalize and finished on a 37-ball 36. Notably, his strike-rates (IPL 2020) in different segments of the match read as - Powerplay: 113.8, Middle-overs: 113.2, Death overs: 121.4, Overall: 113.9. His overall strike-rate is the lowest among batsmen who have faced 65 balls this season.

Information Average first innings score at Abu Dhabi (IPL 2020)

Even after faltering in the middle overs, KKR settled for 163 at the end. Interestingly, Mumbai Indians have scored 190+ in three of the four innings (first innings) at Abu Dhabi, while no other team has made over 167 in eight innings, batting first.

Andre Russell Russell's dismal run continues

Star all-rounder Andre Russell is yet to break the shackles in the ongoing season. Today as well, he looked out of touch and was eventually dismissed by T Natarajan. Russell's scores (IPL 2020) read as - 11 vs MI, 24 vs RR, 13 vs DC, 2 vs CSK, 5 vs KXIP, 16 vs RCB, 12 vs MI, 9 vs SRH.

Powerplay The KKR bowlers proved ineffective in the powerplay