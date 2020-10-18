Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 37th game of IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi. Both the teams desperately require a win in order to get their campaign going. In an all-new ploy, CSK have given Sam Curran the role to open, which has let Ambati Rayudu brace the middle-order. Let us analyze the latter's performance against RR speedster Jofra Archer.

Rayudu vs Archer A look at the battle between the two

In the IPL, Rayudu has tallied 3,537 runs from 146 innings at an average of 29.47. He also has an IPL ton to his name. On the other hand, Archer owns 38 wickets in 30 matches, including a best match haul of 3/15. Thus far, Rayudu has managed to score four runs off 13 balls by Archer, while Archer has dismissed him twice.

Data Rayudu's record against Rajasthan Royals

Rayudu has a decent record against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Till date, he has racked up 331 runs from 16 games at a strike-rate of 135.10 against them. This tally also comprises 13 sixes and 26 fours.

Strike-rate Rayudu fares better in the middle overs against RR

Rayudu has been pushed to number four with Curran operating as the opener. Notably, his numbers against RR are more productive in the middle overs, rather than first six overs. Across several seasons, Rayudu has scored 45 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 84.91 in the powerplay against RR. However, in the middle overs, his strike-rate notches up to 141.86.

CSK vs RR What to expect?