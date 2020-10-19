Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians in match number 36 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Batting first, MI managed 176/6, before KXIP also got to the same score. The match went to the Super Over as both teams dramatically squared the same. In the second Super Over, KXIP outclassed MI to win. Here are the records broken.

#MIvsKXIP How did the match pan out?

MI were reduced to 38/3 in the sixth over and needed some momentum. Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya shared a 58-run stand for the fourth wicket. KXIP hit back and MI were reeling at 119/6. However, the likes of Kieron Pollard (12-ball 34*) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (12-ball 24*) helped MI surpass 170. KL Rahul's valiant effort helped KXIP get close to MI.

Do you know? The case of two Super Overs

KXIP managed just five runs after batting first in the Super Over. Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets. In reply, Mohammed Shami restricted MI to five runs. In the second Super Over, MI managed 11 runs, before KXIP won the match in style.

De Kock In-form De Kock slams these feats

Quinton de Kock slammed a 43-ball 53 in an innings laced with three fours and three sixes. The southpaw has raced to 1,778 runs in 59 matches at 31.75. De Kock slammed his 14th career IPL fifty and an eighth one for MI. It was also his fourth fifty in IPL 2020. He became the 11th batsman to surpass 300 runs this season (322).

Shami, JB Shami gets to 14 IPL scalps this season, Bumrah impresses

Mohammed Shami (2/30) has clinched 14 wickets in IPL 2020. He is now the second-highest wicket-taker this season after Kagiso Rabada (19). Overall, the right-arm pacer has claimed 52 scalps from 59 games. Jasprit Bumrah has now claimed 13 wickets this season. Overall, the MI talisman has clinched 95 career IPL scalps.

KL Rahul Consistent Rahul registers these records

KL Rahul (77) registered his 21st career IPL fifty and a 17th for KXIP. The KXIP skipper also notched his fifth fifty in IPL 2020. Rahul became the first batsman to score 500-plus runs this season (525), besides also doing it for the third successive season. He has slammed 659 runs in IPL 2018 and 593 runs last season.

Do you know? Chris Gayle slams these feats

Chris Gayle scored a 21-ball 24, hitting one four and two sixes. Overall, Gayle has extended his tally to 333 career IPL sixes. Gayle is now the fourth-highest scorer against MI in the competition (664). He surpassed MS Dhoni's tally of 663 runs.

Information Maxwell's horrific run continues this season