Chennai Super Kings will take on the Rajasthan Royals in the 37th game of IPL 2020. After yesterday's Super-Over thriller, the two teams now occupy the seventh and eighth spot respectively. For RR, Robin Uthappa might continue to open as he looked settled at the top in their previous encounter. Let us analyze his performance against CSK in the IPL.

Record A look at his record against CSK

Uthappa is the ninth-highest run-scorer in the IPL. In 184 games, he has amassed 4,535 runs at an average of 28.34. He also has 24 IPL fifties to his name. Notably, he is the highest run-scorer against CSK among active RR players, having scored 543 runs from 22 matches at a strike-rate of 133.74. He has scored these runs at an average of 30.16.

Data More stats of Uthappa vs CSK

Over the years, Uthappa has slammed 20 sixes and 54 fours against CSK. He also owns three 50+ scores against them. Meanwhile, his highest score of 80* (58) against CSK came in 2015, wherein he led KKR to a seven-wicket victory.

Battles Karn Sharma has dismissed Uthappa twice

Uthappa fares well against fast bowlers, however, he often gets perturbed with spin. As of now, Uthappa has managed to score eight runs off four balls by Deepak Chahar, while Chahar has dismissed him once. He has also mustered nine runs off as many balls against Chahar's compatriot Shardul Thakur. Besides, Uthappa has fell to leg-spinner Karn Sharma twice, scoring 32 (29) against him.

Do you know? A strike-rate of 141.58 against CSK in the powerplay

Uthappa's strike-rate in IPL 2020 has dropped to 116.98, as compared to his overall 130.09. However, his strike-rate in the powerplay overs against Chennai Super Kings reads 141.58. He has amassed 269 runs from 22 matches against them in the first six overs.

