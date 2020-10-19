The 2020-21 Indian domestic cricket season is expected to commence on January 1. Notably, the season will likely comprise only the Ranji Trophy and a senior women's tournament, which will be played in bio-bubble due to COVID-19 pandemic. The BCCI's Apex Council met on Saturday to discuss the domestic calendar, that had faced the wrath of coronavirus outbreak. Here is more.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said the plans to conduct the domestic season is on. "We have had extensive discussions on domestic cricket and we have tentatively decided to start the competitions from January 1, 2021," Ganguly told PTI from Dubai. "We will start with the Ranji Trophy and then we will also have the other tournaments between March and April."

In usual circumstances, the domestic season would have begun in August, this year. However, in a delayed season, all matches will be organized in cities that have at least three grounds, sufficient hotels, and enough hospitals. Meanwhile, no spectators will be allowed at the venues.

A committee will be constituted for monitoring the logistics, regarding the tournaments. "This committee will travel to all the probably cities and check the arrangements and then submit a report he said," an official said. "The junior level tournaments are out of the question, at least till March-April. We will discuss junior tournaments in maybe in February or March."

The format of Ranji Trophy will change from four groups, (the format in 2019) to a zonal format. This means the teams falling under each of the six zones will gather in one city for the league matches before the knockout round begins. The same format will be followed in the senior women's tournament if it gets organized eventually.

The DY Patil T20 Cup was the last domestic tournament that concluded before the advent of pandemic, in India. Marquee Indian players like Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar participated in the T20 Cup. Indian Oil defeated Reliance 1 by 11 runs in the final. Previously, Saurashtra clinched the prestigious Ranji Trophy title by beating Bengal in the final.

