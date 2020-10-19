Eight matches have been played in gameweek five of the Premier League 2020-21 season, with two remaining. So far, things have been fascinating in regards to the results and late goals. We have had two thrilling 3-3 draws, besides a classic Merseyside derby that ended 2-2. In this article, we present the list of key takeaways.

Everton Everton look strong under Ancelotti

Everton are yet to lose a game under Carlo Ancelotti in all competitions this season. The Toffees maintain their position at the top after a controversial 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Liverpool. Everton were lucky enough to see Jordan Pickford stay, besides seeing VAR ruling out Liverpool's late winner. However, they deserve full marks for their determination and look like a strong unit under Ancelotti.

Duo Southampton and West Ham show belief in comeback draws

The story of gameweek five revolves around Southampton and West Ham United. Southampton were 2-0 down against Chelsea and then pulled a goal back, before earning a deserved point late on in a 3-3 draw. Meanwhile, West Ham were done and dusted against Tottenham, but became the first team in Premier League history to earn a draw despite being 3-0 down till 81 minutes.

Partnership Son and Kane partnership could be Spurs' trump card

Spurs may have dropped two points against the Hammers, however, the partnership that has blossomed between Harry Kane and Son Hueng-min will please manager Jose Mourinho. Once again, both were on the scoresheet, besides providing an assist for each other. Kane has five goals and seven assists this season. Meanwhile, Son has contributed with seven goals and two assists.

Villa Aston Villa could be the dark horse this season

Aston Villa defeated Liverpool 7-2 in gameweek four. And now, they achieved an impressive 1-0 win against Leicester City. Two back-to-back wins against quality oppositions will give Villa plenty of belief. Notably, they have claimed four wins from four games this season and sit second in the table. This is remarkable for a side who battled relegation until the final gameweek last season.

Premier League A look at the results and two remaining games