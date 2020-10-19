In a first, the IPL witnessed three Super Overs in one day as Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians. The match was finally decided by a second Super Over after the first one got tied. Earlier, the Kolkata Knight Riders also beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in similar fashion. Speaking on the same, Chris Gayle said he was "angry" that KXIP found themselves in this position.

Quote Here is what Gayle said

"No I wasn't nervous (laughs). I was a bit more angry and upset that we got ourselves in this position. But it's a game of cricket and these things do happen," Gayle told his compatriot Mayank Agarwal on IPLT20.com.

Results A day of three Super Overs

The two games of Sunday's double-header proved to be an enthralling roller coaster. In the second game, KXIP yet again choked late on and failed to score nine runs off the final over, chasing 177. This led to the first Super Over, wherein a brilliant bowling display by Mohammed Shami helped KXIP defend six runs. In the second one, KXIP easliy chased down 12.

Shami Shami is the Man of the Match for me: Gayle

Gayle lauded Mohammed Shami for nailing perfect yokrers in the Super Over. "Shami is the man of the match for me. To defend six runs against Rohit and de Kock, that's fantastic. That's a great job," he added. "I have faced you in the nets and I know that you can nail those yorkers. Today, he delivered and brought it home for us."

Impact Jordan highlights the impact of Gayle

Chris Jordan, who bowled the second Super Over, highlighted the impact of Gayle on KXIP, since his return. "You see the impact legend Chris Gayle has made in the last two games. Having not played for a while, and to score a half-century and then finish off the game in the Super Over today for us, it's been tremendous," said Jordan.

KXIP KXIP to face Delhi Capitals on October 20