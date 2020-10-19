Gameweek four of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season got over on Sunday and we witnessed some crucial results as the early part of the campaign shapes up. The likes of Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen earned impressive wins to collect three points. Meanwhile, Schalke collected their first point this season. Here we present the key numbers.

Bayern Rampant Bayern script these feats

Champions Bayern romped past Arminia Bielefeld with a 4-1 score. Bayern have now scored 71 Bundesliga goals across the 2020 calendar year. Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who netted a brace against Bielefeld, has now scored against all 18 of the Bundesliga's current clubs. He extended his tally to 253 goals for the Bavarians across competitions. Meanwhile, Bayern legend Thomas Muller now has 204 goals.

Dortmund Dortmund record rare win against Hoffenheim, Haaland shines

Dortmund, who beat Hoffenheim, have beaten them for the first time in six league matches. Dortmund's Marco Reus scored his first goal off the bench n the Bundesliga since March 2014. They have not drawn any of their last 21 matches in all competitions, dating back to December 2019. Erling Haaland has been involved in six of Dortmund's eight Bundesliga goals this season.

Numbers Leverkusen remain unbeaten, Schalke end seven-match losing run

Bayer Leverkusen picked up their first win of the Bundesliga season after drawing their opening three matches. Notably, they have never gone their opening four fixtures of a season without a win. Schalke ended a seven-match losing run by scripting a draw against Union Berlin. However, they are winless in their last 20 games.

Leipzig RB Leipzig stay atop, script these numbers

RB Leipzig stay top of the Bundesliga 2020-21 table after registering a 2-0 win over Augsburg. This was their third win of the campaign from four games. Leipzig scripted a unique stat as they are the only club to have scored four headed goals in the Bundesliga so far this season. Leipzig set a record after going unbeaten in nine successive away league games.

Bayern doing what no Bundesliga team has done for over 50 years 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5Gw7WxPhho — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) October 19, 2020