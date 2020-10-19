A staggering 39 goals were scored in gameweek four of the Serie A 2020-21 season. Notably, there is still one match to go. The biggest result was AC Milan defeating arch-rivals Inter 2-1. Sassuolo and Bologna were involved in a seven-goal thriller. Udinese and Cagliari enjoyed respective 3-2 wins as Juventus were held. Here we present the key records scripted.

Milan Milan unbeaten in 20 games, Zlatan extends goals tally

Milan top the proceedings in the Serie A 2020-21 season with a 100% record. This was the first time Milan conceded in the league this season after three consecutive clean sheets. Stefano Pioli's side are now unbeaten in 20 games in all competitions. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored a brace, raced to 72 career goals for Milan, including 56 in the Serie A.

Information A look at the results from gameweek four

Results: Napoli 4-1 Atalanta, Sampdoria 3-0 Lazio, Inter 1-2 AC Milan, Crotone 1-1 Juventus, Bologna 3-4 Sassuolo, Spezia 2-2 Fiorentina, Torino 2-3 Cagliari, Udinese 3-2 Parma, Roma 5-2 Benevento.

Dzeko Edin Dzeko is joint-third highest goal-scorer for Roma

Roma, who thrashed Benevento, saw talisman Edin Dzeko score a brace. Dzeko raced to 108 goals for Roma and is now the joint-third highest scorer for the club in all competitions. He is also the fifth-highest scorer in the league for Roma (80). As per Opta, Dzeko has scored 13 goals in his last 11 Serie A appearances at home against newly promoted teams.

Records Other notable records scripted in gameweek four

As per Opta, Torino's Andrea Belotti netted his second-fastest goal in the Serie A for Torino (four minutes). This is the first time Torino haven't picked up a point after three league games since the 2002-03 season. Fiorentina scored two goals in the first five minutes of play in a single Serie A match for the first time since May 1958 against Padova.

AC Milan Milan amass these records as well

Milan have scored in successive 24 Serie A matches for the first time since 1973. The legendary Zlatan has now equaled Silvio Piola as the player who has scored the most times two-plus goals in a Serie A game after the age of 38 years (four). Milan have won each of their first four Serie A games for the first time since 1995-96.

Do you know? Buffon registers a special milestone, plays 650th Serie A game