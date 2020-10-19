Last updated on Oct 19, 2020, 03:48 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Delhi Capitals have named Karnataka leg-spinner Praveen Dubey as a replacement for injured Amit Mishra, for the ongoing IPL season.
Dubey is already in the UAE, presently operating as a net bowler with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The 27-year-old was picked up by RCB in the 2016 IPL auctions for his base price of Rs. 35 lakh, however, he didn't play a single game.
Hailing from Azamgarh, Dubey has been a consistent performer in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL).
His breakthrough season was 2015/16 when he took eight wickets for Belgavi Panthers at an economy rate of 6.89.
He also represents Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
So far, Dubey has scalped 16 T20 wickets at 19.12.
He also owns 11 List A and two First-class wickets.
Dubey is now the fourth spinner in the Delhi Capitals roster that already comprises Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Sandeep Lamichhane. The former is also the second leg-spinner in the squad alongside Lamichhane. It will be interesting to see if he gets a nod.
Dubey joins the Delhi Capitals squad in place of the injured Amit Mishra.
The latter was earlier ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a flexor tendon injury to his ring finger while playing against Kolkata Knight Riders.
He got injured while attempting to take a return-catch off his bowling.
The DC later issued a statement, stating that the spinner will consult a specialist.
A number of injuries have dented the plight of Delhi Capitals this season.
Last week, star wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant suffered a Grade 1 tear and has already missed a couple of games ever since.
Previously, a muscle tear ruled Ishant Sharma out of the ongoing season.
Ahead of DC's opening game, Ishant had already injured his back during a training session in Dubai.
