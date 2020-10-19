After suffering a series of losses, Kings XI Punjab have kept their hopes alive in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Punjab have won two successive matches in IPL 2020 to move sixth. However, they take on high-flying Delhi Capitals, who top the eight-team table after nine games. DC have collected 14 points. Here we present the match preview.

KXIP vs DC What happened in the previous meeting this season?

In the previous encounter between the two sides this season, DC had overcome Punjab in the Super Over after the match was tied. Both teams struggled with the bat, before Marcus Stoinis and Mayank Agarwal played lone battled for their respective sides. The match went to the Super Over, where Kagiso Rabada won the match for DC, picking up two wickets in two balls.

Stat attack A look at the key numbers and head-to-head record

KXIP talisman KL Rahul is one shy of registering 100 career IPL sixes (99). Rahul is 25 away from being the first batsman to score 550 runs this season. He also needs five fours to register the mark of 50 this season (45). Shikhar Dhawan is 62 shy of amassing 5,000 career IPL runs. Head-to-head record: Matches 25, KXIP 14, DC 11.

Preview KXIP need to believe in themselves against an in-form DC

With DC mustering seven wins already this season, the Shreyas Iyer-led side looks threatening. The consistency of DC needs to be praised. They have a settled side and players know their responsibilities well. Meanwhile, KXIP need to believe in themselves to get the job done. They beat RCB and MI in successive games and need to build on from there.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

KXIP - KL Rahul (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh. DC - Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada.

Info Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing and venue