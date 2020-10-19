Chris Gayle has made useful contributions for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020 since making the cut in the starting XI over the last two games. Gayle, scored an impressive fifty against RCB, before making the difference in the second Super Over against MI. All eyes will be on Gayle when KXIP face Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Here we analyze his numbers against DC.

Gayle vs Delhi A look at Gayle's record against Delhi

Gayle has done well against Delhi in the IPL. Till date, against the northern franchise, the Universe Boss has racked up 450 runs from 14 games at a strike rate of 154.11 The tally also includes 34 sixes and 36 fours. Notably, Gayle is the 11th-highest scorer against DC and is 50 shy of 500 runs. He has scored one ton and two fifties.

Battle Gayle's performance against DC's premier pacer Kagiso Rabada

As of now, the veteran southpaw has managed to score two runs off three balls by Kagiso Rabada, while the South African speedster has never dismissed him. Meanwhile, Rabada has bowled well against the Kings XI Punjab. In four matches against Kings XI Punjab, right-arm pacer Rabada has taken six wickets with the best bowling performance of 2/23.

IPL Gayle's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 127 matches, Gayle has managed to amass 4,561 runs at an average of 41.09. The West Indian has registered six hundreds and 29 fifties, including 370 fours and 333 sixes. He has a strike rate of 150.28. Meanwhile, in the IPL 2020 season, Gayle has played just two games. He has scored 77 runs at 38.50, with a best of 53.

