The 38th game of IPL 2020 will see Kings XI Punjab take on Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Although the DC are ruling the roost this season, KXIP have got back the momentum, winning the Super-Over thriller against Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, top-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane will aim to find some form after faltering in the first few games. Let's analyze his performance against Mohammed Shami.

Rahane vs Shami Stats that matter

In the IPL, Rahane has tallied 3,845 runs from 135 innings at an average of 32.31. He also has two IPL tons to his name. On the other hand, Shami owns 54 wickets in 60 matches, including a best match haul of 3/15. So far, Rahane has managed to score 86 runs off 50 balls by Shami, while Shami has never dismissed him.

Information Rahane's record against Kings XI Punab

Rahane has a formidable record against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. Till date, he has racked up 455 runs from 17 games at a strike-rate of 114.61 against them. This tally also comprises 8 sixes and 47 fours.

Strike-rate Rahane has a strike-rate of 75.53 this season

Rahane carries a strike-rate of 121.41 in the IPL. However, it is interesting to note that his strike-rate drops to 114.61 when he plays against Kings XI Punjab. In the ongoing season, it has further plunged to 73.53. Given Shami's exploits against Mumbai Indians in the Super Over, KXIP would want him to restrict Rahane's flow of runs.

KXIP vs DC What to expect?