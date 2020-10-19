-
19 Oct 2020
IPL 2020, RR beat CSK: List of records broken
Written byRajdeep Saha
Rajasthan Royals clinched victory against Chennai Super Kings in match number 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.
With this win, RR completed the double over CSK in IPL 2020.
The Royals won their fourth game this season after having played 10 games.
CSK managed 125/5 in 20 overs, before RR chased down the target.
Here are the records broken.
CSK vs RR
CSK suffer their seventh loss of the campaign
CSK's struggles with the bat continued and they were reduced to 56/4 in the 10th over.
From there on MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja added 51 runs for he fifth wicket.
CSK never quite managed to get the ante up and finished on 125/5.
In reply, RR lost three wickets in the powerplay overs.
From there on, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler played sensibly.
Dhoni
MS Dhoni achieves these milestones
MS Dhoni made his 200th appearance in the Indian Premier League.
He became the first player in the history of IPL to do so.
The veteran wicket-keeper batsman has scored 4,596 runs at 41.40.
Notably, he has now completed 4,000 IPL runs for CSK (4,022).
He is the second CSK batsmen to complete 4,000 runs (Suresh Raina: 4,527).
Twitter Post
Another milestone for MSD in CSK colors
4000 runs and counting for MS Dhoni in yellow
Information
MS Dhoni scripts these numbers
Dhoni is now the seventh player to surpass 450 runs against CSK in the competition (477). The CSK skipper has raced to 111 catches in the competition. Notably, 108 of them has come as a wicket-keeper. Overall, he now has 150 dismissals in the IPL.
Twitter Post
150 overall dismissals for MSD in IPL
Another day at office, another milestone for MS Dhoni
150 dismissals in IPL for Thala
150 dismissals in IPL for Thala#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/DoQIC86ZZg
Pacers
Archer and Chahar notch these feats
Jofra Archer (1/20) raced to 13 wickets in IPL 2020 (fourth-joint highest).
CSK pacer Deepak Chahar became the second CSK bowler to claim 10-plus scalps this season.
Overall, Chahar has raced to 43 IPL wickets.
He now has nine wickets from five games against RR and equaled the tally of Anil Kumble.
Chahar (2/18) registered his best figures this season.
Numbers
Other notable numbers scripted in this match
Sanju Samson recorded his eighth career duck in IPL history.
Samson has raced to 50 catches in the IPL (both as keeper and outfielder).
Jos Buttler slammed his 11th career IPL fifty.
The Englishman surpassed the 1,600-run mark in the competition, besides also going past 250 runs in IPL 2020.
Buttler has now surpassed 250 runs in five successive IPL seasons.