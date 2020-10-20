Last updated on Oct 20, 2020, 11:59 am
Parth Dhall
Kings XI Punjab will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the 38th game of the IPL 2020.
The DC are truly ruling the roost this season and currently lead the standings.
Meanwhile, the return of 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle has provided a boost to KXIP.
Notably, Gayle's IPL numbers against his former skipper Ravichandran Ashwin are interesting.
Let us analyze the same.
Gayle is the eighth-highest run-scorer in the IPL, having amassed 4,561 runs from 127 matches at 41.09.
On the other hand, Ashwin owns 132 wickets in 146 matches, including a best-match haul of 4/34.
So far, Gayle has managed to score 49 runs off 59 balls by Ashwin, while Ashwin has dismissed him four times.
It shows Ashwin is DC's best weapon against Gayle.
Gayle has a splendid record against Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Thus far, he has racked up 450 runs from 14 games at a strike-rate of 154.11, and taken three wickets. The formidable tally also includes 34 sixes and 36 fours.
Since his return, Gayle has batted at number three for Kings XI Punjab, with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal doing well at the top.
While several experts have slammed this tactic, the KXIP management seems to be trusting the numbers.
Rightly so, Gayle's strike-rate gradually surges through the innings.
His strike-rate against DC read as- Powerplay: 126.97, Middle: 176, Death: 342.86.
The DC are one step away from sealing the playoffs berth, while Kings XI Punjab made a turnaround after winning the Super-Over thriller against MI.
It remains to be seen if KXIP get through the sturdy bowling attack of DC.
They would expect Gayle to go all-out against DC.
Notably, in his only game against them last season, Gayle smashed a 37-ball 69.
