One of the greatest cricketers in world cricket, Virender Sehwag, turned 42 on Tuesday. The swashbuckling batsman completely owned the opening slot in Indian cricket, during his era. His unconventional approach in Test cricket made him the quintessential batsman who bashed the bowlers right from the word go. On his special day, let us have a look at his ground-breaking numbers.

Career A look at his international career

In a career spanning over 14 years, Sehwag reinforced Team India's top-order across formats. Following his first few years, he became the mainstay opener in all three formats alongside Gautam Gambhir. In 104 Tests, he racked up 8,586 runs at a terrific average of 49.34, including 23 tons. He also registered 8,273 ODI and 394 T20I runs in his career.

Triple tons Only Indian with two triple tons in Test cricket

Sehwag is one of the four cricketers (Don Bradman, Chris Gayle, and Brian Lara) in the world to have slammed two triple hundreds in Test cricket. Notably, he is the only Indian to do so. Sehwag recorded his first triple ton (309) against Pakistan in the famous Multan Test of 2004. Four years later, he registered his second (319) against South Africa in Chennai.

Do you know? Fastest triple century in terms of balls

His triple century against South Africa is still the fastest in Test cricket (in terms of balls). He touched the 300-run mark in 278 balls. Australia's Matthew Hayden owns the second-fastest triple ton (362 balls). Meanwhile, Sehwag follows him on the tally (364 balls).

Double hundred One of the three Indians to smash double hundred (ODI)

In 2011/12, Sehwag became only the second player after Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to smash a double century in ODI cricket. He achieved the milestone in the 4th ODI against West Indies in Indore. His 149-ball 219, which was studded with 25 fours and 7 sixes, laid the foundation of Team India's victory. Ever since, four more batsmen have reached this feat.

Information How Sehwag fared in the Indian Premier League

Sehwag was a veteran in the Indian Premier League, having represented Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. From 2008 to 2015, he racked up 2,728 runs from 104 games at an average of 27.56. He also slammed two tons 16 fifties in the tournament.

Other records Other notable feats of Sehwag