20 Oct 2020
PV Sindhu quashes reports of 'rift' after leaving national camp
Written byParth Dhall
Sports
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu recently left the national camp for Olympic-bound players, and came to London.
Notably, she is working on her nutrition with Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI) in UK.
Ever since, several speculations had been doing rounds regarding her 'rift' with family and coach Pullela Gopichand.
However, Sindhu, on Tuesday, took to Instagram, denying any such report.
Rifts
'I have no rifts with my family', stated Sindhu
Sindhu brushed aside the reports of her alleged rift.
"I came to London a few days back to work on my nutrition and recovery needs. I have come here with the consent of my parents, with no family rifts in this regard. Why will I have issues with my parents who have sacrificed their lives for my sake?," she wrote on Instagram.
Report
What did the report state?
A report in the TOI stated that Sindhu "left the country in a huff" after tensions escalated with her family.
It also added that she had informed coaches at the Pullela Gopichand Academy that she will not be returning soon.
Earlier, the world number seven player had posted a picture with Rebecca Randell, who works at the GSSI.
Instagram Post
Happy to be in England: Sindhu
Quote
Sindhu urged the media to stop spreading false news
"Mr. M Ratnakar, the sports reporter of TOI who is spreading false news should know the facts first before writing them. If he doesn't stop, I may have to resort to legal proceedings against him," she added.
Instagram Post
Here is the full statement of Sindhu
I came to London a few days back to work on my nutrtion and recovery needs with GSSI.Infact I have come here with the consent of my parents and absolutely they were no family rifts in this regard. Why will I have problems/issues with my parents who have sacrificed their lives for my sake. Mine is a very close knitted family and they will always support me. I am in touch with my family members everyday. Also I do not have any issues with my coach Mr Gopichand or the training facilities at the academy. Mr M. Ratnakar the sports reporter of TOI who is spreading false news should know the facts first before writing them. If he doesn’t stop, I may have to resort to legal proceedings against him. @toi_sports @gopichandpullela
A post shared by pvsindhu1 on
Future
What lies ahead for Sindhu?
Sindhu had earlier opted out of the recently-concluded Denmark Open Super 750 tournament.
Notably, world number four Nozomi Okuhara beat Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin to clinch the Denmark Open title on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Indian shuttler is likely to be in action in the Asian leg of World Tour 2020 in January, which was originally scheduled for November.
Sindhu
A look at her notable achievements
Sindhu is touted as India's most prolific badminton player.
She rose to prominence after winning the silver medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics.
In 2019, she became the first Indian shuttler to win a gold at the BWF World Championships.
Known for her aggressive game-play, Sindhu is expected to lead the baton for India in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics as well.