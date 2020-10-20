Indian badminton star PV Sindhu recently left the national camp for Olympic-bound players, and came to London. Notably, she is working on her nutrition with Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI) in UK. Ever since, several speculations had been doing rounds regarding her 'rift' with family and coach Pullela Gopichand. However, Sindhu, on Tuesday, took to Instagram, denying any such report.

Rifts 'I have no rifts with my family', stated Sindhu

Sindhu brushed aside the reports of her alleged rift. "I came to London a few days back to work on my nutrition and recovery needs. I have come here with the consent of my parents, with no family rifts in this regard. Why will I have issues with my parents who have sacrificed their lives for my sake?," she wrote on Instagram.

Report What did the report state?

A report in the TOI stated that Sindhu "left the country in a huff" after tensions escalated with her family. It also added that she had informed coaches at the Pullela Gopichand Academy that she will not be returning soon. Earlier, the world number seven player had posted a picture with Rebecca Randell, who works at the GSSI.

Instagram Post Happy to be in England: Sindhu

Happy to be in England and working with GSSI over the next few weeks on my nutrition and recovery with @rrandell86 ! 3 months to Asia tour and this is best chance to work on things and improve !! A post shared by pvsindhu1 on Oct 18, 2020 at 12:46pm PDT

Quote Sindhu urged the media to stop spreading false news

"Mr. M Ratnakar, the sports reporter of TOI who is spreading false news should know the facts first before writing them. If he doesn't stop, I may have to resort to legal proceedings against him," she added.

Instagram Post Here is the full statement of Sindhu

Future What lies ahead for Sindhu?

Sindhu had earlier opted out of the recently-concluded Denmark Open Super 750 tournament. Notably, world number four Nozomi Okuhara beat Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin to clinch the Denmark Open title on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Indian shuttler is likely to be in action in the Asian leg of World Tour 2020 in January, which was originally scheduled for November.

Sindhu A look at her notable achievements