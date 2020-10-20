Last updated on Oct 20, 2020, 09:05 pm
Written byParth Dhall
The law of averages doesn't appear to perturb Shikhar Dhawan in the ongoing IPL season.
Just like the previous game, the Delhi Capitals opener has slammed his second century of the IPL.
Notably, he has become the first-ever cricketer to have smashed tons in two consecutive games.
During the game, he also became the fifth cricketer to complete 5,000 IPL runs.
During the innings, Dhawan also entered an elite club of veterans.
He became the fifth cricketer and fourth from India to have completed 5,000 runs in the IPL.
Dhawan is only behind Virat Kohli (5,759), Suresh Raina (5,368), Rohit Sharma (5,158) and David Warner (5,037) on the all-time runs tally.
Notably, he is presently among the top-five run-scorers this season.
