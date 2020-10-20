Shikhar Dhawan's second consecutive ton went in vain as Kings XI Punjab handed Delhi Capitals a five-wicket victory. The likes of Nicholas Pooran (53) and Glenn Maxwell (32) helped KXIP beat the table-toppers after Universe Boss Chris Gayle emanated the fireworks. With a convincing victory, KXIP have now climbed on the standings with eight points. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

Batting first, DC were off to a flying start with Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw getting to business. Although the latter departed for 7, Dhawan went all out and slammed his second hundred of the tournament. However, DC could only get to 164/5 as others failed to fire. In reply, the heroics of Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell powered KXIP to a comfortable victory.

Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan slams a historic hundred

Shikhar Dhawan completely owned the first innings for Delhi Capitals. He continued his splendid run in the tournament, smashing his second ton of the IPL. With this, he has become the first-ever cricketer to have smashed tons in two consecutive games. Interestingly, this was also his fourth consecutive 50+ score this season, joint-second-highest with Virat Kohli (2016) and Kane Williamson (2018).

Information He reached his fifty off 28 balls

Dhawan's strike-rate has improved significantly with every game in the IPL 2020. Balls required for each fifty: First - 39 balls (vs MI), Second - 30 balls (vs RR), Third - 29 balls (vs CSK), Fourth - 28 balls (vs KXIP).

Club Dhawan enters the 5,000-run club

During the innings, Dhawan also entered an elite club of veterans. He became the fifth cricketer and fourth from India to have completed 5,000 runs in the IPL. Dhawan is only behind Virat Kohli (5,759), Suresh Raina (5,368) and Rohit Sharma (5,158) and on the all-time runs tally. Notably, he is now the second-highest run-score this season with 465 runs at 66.43.

Do you know? Joint-second-most 100+ scores in an IPL season

Dhawan now has two scores of 100+ runs this season. This is the joint-second-highest tally along with Chris Gayle (2011), Hashim Amla (2017) and Shane Watson (2018). Overall, this tally is led by Virat Kohli, who slammed four in 2016.

Sixes 100 sixes for KL Rahul in the IPL

KL Rahul remains the top contender for bagging the Orange Cap in the IPL 2020. He is the currently leading the runs tally by a fair margin, having 540 from 10 games at an incredible average of 67.50. Meanwhile, in the game against DC, he slammed his 100th IPL six. Rahul is now among 21 cricketers in the IPL to achieve this milestone.

Total Lowest first-innings total to contain an individual IPL ton