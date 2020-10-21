Kolkata Knight Riders are set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match number 39 of IPL 2020. The Eoin Morgan-led side made a comeback in the tournament after winning the Super-Over thriller against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, RCB, who presently occupy the third spot on the standings, would want to inch closer toward the playoffs qualification. Here is the match preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the match on October 21 (7:30 PM IST). As the tournament has progressed, the wicket at this venue has slowed down to a fair extent. However, the surface still produces enough juice for pacers. One can watch the match live on the Star India network, while live streaming is also available on the Hotstar app.

KKR KKR will likely go with the same combination

KKR sipper Morgan made a wise call by playing both Lockie Ferguson and Kuldeep Yadav against SRH. While Kuldeep remained economical, the latter delivered a match-winning spell and eventually helped KKR win the Super Over. In the upcoming game, they are expected to stick with the same combination. Probable XI: Tripathi, Gill, Rana, Karthik (WK), Morgan (C), Russell, Cummins, Mavi, Kuldeep, Ferguson, Chakravarthy.

RCB Will Kohli back the young Shahbaz Ahmed?

In the game against RR, the RCB brought in Gurkeerat Singh Mann and Shahbaz Ahmed for Mohammad Siraj and Shivam Dube respectively. Although Mann complemented AB de Villiers in the run-chase, Shahbaz bowled only two. It remains to be seen if the latter gets another game. Probable XI: Finch, Padikkal, Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat, Sundar, Morris, Ahmed, Udana, Saini, Chahal.

Data KKR vs RCB: A look at the head-to-head record

KKR have the edge over RCB in the IPL. In 25 matches, KKR have won 14 with a win percentage of 56.00. On the other hand, RCB have won 11 of them. Notably, RCB defeated them by 82 runs in the first game, this season.

Stats Stats that matter

Aaron Finch is 58 runs away from reaching the 2,000-run mark in the IPL. He presently has 1,942 runs to his name. Meanwhile, Kohli could become the fifth cricketer and third Indian to complete 200 sixes in the tournament. He is one maximum shy of doing so. Kohli (498) could also become the second player after Shikhar Dhawan to reach 500 IPL fours.

Information Dream11: AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan to lead the side