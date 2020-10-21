Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in game number 39 of the IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi. Notably, the two teams would want to inch closer towards the playoffs qualification. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli will aim to continue his terrific run in the ongoing season. Let us analyze his IPL performance against KKR.

Record A look at his record against KKR

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the IPL. In 186 games, he has aggregated 5,759 runs at an average of 38.65. He also owns second-most number of IPL tons (5). Interestingly, he is the highest run-scorer from RCB against KKR, having scored 707 runs from 25 matches at a strike-rate of 130.92. He has scored these runs at an average of 39.27 .

Data More records of Kohli vs KKR

So far, Kohli has smashed 59 fours and 22 sixes against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a ton and four fifties to his name against them. Kohli's highest score of 100 against KKR came in the previous season.

Battles How he fares against KKR bowlers

Here is Kohli's record against KKR bowlers. As of now, Kohli has managed to score 17 runs off 16 balls by Pat Cummins, while Cummins has never dismissed him. He has also smashed Kuldeep Yadav for 37 runs (35) with Kuldeep dismissing him once. Kohli has racked up 28 runs off 13 balls against Lockie Ferguson, who is yet to dismiss the former.

Do you know? Kohli accelerates in the death overs (vs KKR)

As has been the case, Kohli always accelerates after settling in. He has scored 343 runs from 25 matches at a strike-rate of 133.98 in the middle overs against KKR. Meanwhile, his strike-rate soars to 186.67, when playing in the death overs (vs KKR).

KKR vs RCB What to expect?