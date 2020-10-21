Four groups were in action on matchday one of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season. The remaining four groups will be playing tonight. Manchester United grabbed the headlines by overcoming Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 away from home. Barcelona earned an impressive win, with Lionel Messi registering an UCL record. Cristiano Ronaldo-less Juventus also scripted a win. Here we present the records broken.

#PSGMUN United get the job done against PSG

Marcus Rashford's 87th-minute winner helped Man United earn all three points. Notably, it was Rashford, whose stoppage-time penalty sealed a famous victory at the Parc des Princes 18 months ago. Bruno Fernandes scored the opener with a twice-taker penalty. PSG responded strongly in the second half as Anthony Martial scored an own goal. Rashord decided the game with a shot from 20 yards.

Records PSG's UCL group stage home run ends, Bruno Fernandes shines

As per Opta, PSG suffered a home defeat in a Champions League group game for the first time in 25 games. Since the start of the 2019-20 season, United have been awarded 27 penalties, scoring 22 of them. Fernandes, who made his United debut in February, has been directly involved in more goals than any other Premier League player (16 goals, 11 assists).

Messi Messi is the first player to achieve this UCL feat

Barcelona, who thrashed Ferencvaros, saw talisman Lionel Messi become the first player in Champions League history to score in 16 consecutive seasons. He also equaled legend Ryan Giggs to have scored in the most seasons (16). The Argentine also extended his tally to 69 goals in the Champions League group stage (highest). Overall, Messi has raced to 116 career UCL goals.

Fati Barca stretch unbeaten UCL run at home, Fati scripts history

Barcelona stretched their unbeaten run at the Nou Camp in the Champions League to 37 games (W33 D4). Teenager Ansu Fati has scored four goals in five appearances in all competitions for Barcelona this season (highest). The Spaniard is the first player ever to score more than one Champions League goal before turning 18.

Notable stats A look at the other notable records scripted

Chelsea, who hosted Sevilla, recorded their first 0-0 draw under manager Frank Lampard. The Blues have won just one of their past 10 Champions League games against Spanish opposition (D6 L3). Italian side Lazio claimed their first UCL victory in 12 years and 349 days. Meanwhile, Dortmund's Jude Bellingham became the youngest English player in Champions League history (17 years and 113 days).

Do you know? Barca become first side to script this UCL record

Barcelona have become the first team ever to have two goal-scorers aged 17 or under in a single Champions League match (Ansu Fati and Pedri).

Twitter Post Haaland continues his magic for Dortmund

Twitter Post Matchday one results