Ahmedabad is set to host its first Day/Night Test during England's tour of India, next year. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Sourav Ganguly, made the announcement on Tuesday. Notably, England are scheduled to visit India between January and March for five Tests and a limited-overs leg. Here is more on the same.

Plans BCCI exploring all possible options to host England

The BCCI is keen to host England and exploring all possible options regarding the same, including creating bio-secure bubbles. Although the schedule and venues are yet to be decided, it is understood that Ahmedabad, Dharamsala and Kolkata are likely to be the three Test venues. "We have made some tentative plans, but nothing has been decided. We still have four months' time," added Ganguly.

D/N Test India hosted their first D/N Test in 2019

Ever since Ganguly has held the chair, he has been vouching for Day/Night Test cricket. Last year, India successfully hosted their first ever pink-ball Test when Bangladesh toured the nation. As expected, the Test held at the Eden Gardens drew huge number of spectators. It was a full house as India managed to defeat Bangladesh inside three days, by an innings and 46 runs.

Information India to fulfill the FTP commitments

Earlier, Ganguly had confirmed that India will fulfill the Future Tours Programme (FTP) commitments by hosting England in 2021. Notably, the two teams are set to compete in three ODIs and T20Is along with five Tests.

Tour India to play four Tests in Australia

Team India is expected to tour Down Under this year, to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. Recently, Ganguly clarified that players will likely be allowed to train in Australia during the quarantine phase. "Cricket Australia has sent us an itinerary," Ganguly had said. "We will be playing four Tests and that will end in the third week of January."

Australian tour Team for Australian tour to be selected soon