Last updated on Oct 21, 2020, 01:33 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Ahmedabad is set to host its first Day/Night Test during England's tour of India, next year.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, Sourav Ganguly, made the announcement on Tuesday.
Notably, England are scheduled to visit India between January and March for five Tests and a limited-overs leg.
Here is more on the same.
The BCCI is keen to host England and exploring all possible options regarding the same, including creating bio-secure bubbles.
Although the schedule and venues are yet to be decided, it is understood that Ahmedabad, Dharamsala and Kolkata are likely to be the three Test venues.
"We have made some tentative plans, but nothing has been decided. We still have four months' time," added Ganguly.
Ever since Ganguly has held the chair, he has been vouching for Day/Night Test cricket.
Last year, India successfully hosted their first ever pink-ball Test when Bangladesh toured the nation.
As expected, the Test held at the Eden Gardens drew huge number of spectators.
It was a full house as India managed to defeat Bangladesh inside three days, by an innings and 46 runs.
Earlier, Ganguly had confirmed that India will fulfill the Future Tours Programme (FTP) commitments by hosting England in 2021. Notably, the two teams are set to compete in three ODIs and T20Is along with five Tests.
Team India is expected to tour Down Under this year, to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests.
Recently, Ganguly clarified that players will likely be allowed to train in Australia during the quarantine phase.
"Cricket Australia has sent us an itinerary," Ganguly had said.
"We will be playing four Tests and that will end in the third week of January."
In his recent statement, Ganguly said the team selection for the Australian tour will take place in the upcoming days.
"We have Australia series coming up. The team will be selected in a few days' time," he stated.
He believes switching to the Test format immediately after the IPL will not be a problem for the players, as they are used to it.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.