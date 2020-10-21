Bayern Munich host Atletico Madrid in matchday one of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season tonight. The Bavarians, who won their sixth Champions League trophy last season, will be aiming to get the job done against Diego Simeone's men. Meanwhile, English teams Liverpool and Manchester City open their campaign as well. Earlier, matchday one saw four groups starting the proceedings. Here's more.

Bayern are set to be without Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry. Kingsley Coman and Douglas Costa could take up the wide positions. For Atletico, new arrival Luis Suarez will partner Joao Felix upfront as Diego Costa is ruled out with a thigh injury. The more defensive-minded Marcos Llorente could be drafted in. Lucas Torreira and Koke will support him in mid-field.

Bayern, who are joint-second in the Bundesliga 2020-21 table, have secured four straight wins in all competitions. Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller are in sublime form and they will keep Atletico busy. Hansi Flick has plenty of options and one would fancy Bayern at their own backyard. The German said it's important for his players not to face any injuries.

Spanish side Atletico will be hoping to avoid a second successive defeat to German opposition after losing to RB Leipzig in the quarter-finals of the Champions League 2019-20 season. Luis Suarez has scored three goals in three appearances since leaving Barcelona and will be eager to make his presence felt. Atletico are unbeaten in four La Liga games this season.

Match prediction: Bayern 2-1 Atletico.

Bayern talisman Robert Lewandowski has scored in nine consecutive Champions League group stage appearances (17 goals) - no player has ever scored in 10 in a row. Suarez (26) needs to score one goal in order to equal Rivaldo's UCL career goals (27). Muller can steer clear of Filippo Inzaghi and Eusebio (46 goals each).

As per Opta, this will be Liverpool's first meeting with Ajax since the 1966-67 European Cup. If Liverpool lose against Ajax, it will be the first time since 2014 that the Reds will suffer three successive UCL defeats. Manchester City are unbeaten in 11 games in the group stage since a surprise 2-1 loss to Lyon in September 2018.

